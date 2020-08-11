Parents worried kids in Guilford County Schools Exceptional Children Program being left behind

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School starts next Monday for students in Guilford County Schools. Parents with children enrolled in the district’s Exceptional Children program say the academic options for students with disabilities are still unclear.

Takela Smith’s son, Justice, is enrolled in the program at Smith High School. The 19-year-old suffers from sickle cell trait, epileptic seizures and is on the autism spectrum.

Switching over to virtual learning halfway through the spring semester proved challenging.

“He’s actually spoken more and more since he’s been doing speech, being in Guilford County Schools, so not having speech for the last semester was a little rocky for him,” Smith said.

It’s why Smith is worried going into the school year.

She explains each child in special education is on an individualized education plan, or IEP.

Smith has not heard from the district about if remote learning or the virtual academy will be able to accommodate her son’s IEP.

She says his teachers are also unsure.

“I asked her, ‘What are we going to do? How are we going to do this’? And she said, ‘My guess is as good as yours, we are in the dark along with you,'” Smith said.

Smith says going back to in-person learning is too risky giver her son’s medical history.

“His lungs are scared, he has a lot of scar tissue. He’s been incubated five times. I don’t need to see my son back on a ventilator again,” Smith said.

Justice’s health is her top priority, but she also doesn’t want to see her son left behind.

“After nine weeks where do we go? Like I’m stuck. I don’t know what to do, or how my son is supposed to get the same education as the regular ed kids,” Smith said.

The school district says students with disabilities will work with case managers to modify IEPs as needed to ensure access to remote learning and the virtual academy.

Smith says no one has been in contact with her to go over a plan for her son.