Parents, officials prepare for the start of fall workouts in Guilford County Schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Parents, coaches and athletic directors in Guilford County are preparing for the start of fall workouts.

Workouts for high school volleyball and cross country will start Sept. 28.

“There is no doubt it’s going to be different. There’s no doubt from an educational athletic standpoint, that it’s going to be new to us as administrators and also for our coaches,” said Brindon Christman, the athletic director at Southwest Guilford High School.

Workouts will be held in pods of 10 people or less with social distancing measures in place.

Cathryn Campbell’s sophomore son will be able to start football workouts in November, and she feels comfortable with the guidelines in place.

“He just needs that outlet to get his stress relieved. He needs to get out on the field…he needs to run,” she said.

Campbell has been frustrated watching some local league sports already competing.

“Our high schoolers are just twiddling their thumbs and waiting for something,” she said. “High schoolers have the highest risk of depression. And with them not even being considered to go back to school until January, at least this is giving them something to get out of the house for and to look forward to and to make their days not as long as they will be sitting at home on a computer all day.”

Tonya Hunsinger is also a Guilford County Schools parent. She’s supportive of returning to sports but feels district leaders should focus on academics first.

“To me, that’s just ludicrous. We have no plan of return of how kids will go back to school or when they will go back to school, so why speak about sports in the lightest sense?” she said.

Students will also be screened for symptoms before they are able to workout.

Christman says athletes will have to wear wristbands clearing them to play.