Parents of special needs children in Greensboro adjust to new normal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every family has its own set of struggles right now. Kids are out of school and parents are still working from home.

But for families of kids who go to the Gateway Education Center in Greensboro, it’s a whole different set of challenges.

The students who go to Gateway, go for the specialized attention, therapies and learning environments that are tailored for them.

Not being in a normal routine is difficult for them, and now parents are trying to learn how to help their kids the best way they can.

Brenda Dawson and her 10-year-old son, Connor, are taking it day by day.

“Some days it’s harder than others,” Dawson said.

For the past four years, Connor has been going to Gateway. He gets occupational, physical and speech therapies daily.

“It’s a pretty severe degree of Cerebral Palsy. He’s not ambulatory, which means he does not sit up on his own,” Dawson said. “He’s not verbal, but he’s got the spunkiest personality for sure. He keeps me on my toes.”

It’s a personality that’s really been coming out as Dawson tries to keep up his education and therapy work from home.

She says it can be challenging.

“He might not do for me, what he would do for somebody at school, his teachers at school,” she explains. “They may have a picture of something to drink, and then another card has something to eat, and they present Connor with the cards at school. He’ll answer to the best of his ability. However, he doesn’t ever cooperate with me on those.”

Dawson says his teachers have been great. They send online assignments and videos and even check in with her.

But it’s still not the same as the hands-on experience her son was getting inside the school building.

“This is uncharted territory. I think sometimes when you expect something that really can’t be given in a way that it would be at school…I think it’s really hard to provide. I think it’s hard to provide especially for the kids who go to Gateway,” Dawson said.

Fafa Asiseh’s 6-year-old son, Nyamedze, also goes to Gateway.

She says the staff has been incredibly helpful.

“They send text messages, asking how can I help you? How can I provide? What can I do to help?,” Asiseh explains. “It’s really good to know you have a teacher that is really concerned and wants to know what’s going on with their student.”

With the Stay at Home orders, she’s also had to completely adjust her way of life.

“I’m on Zoom or Facetime with my therapist and she tells me what to do, and I do it with my son. So I get to understand things,” Asiseh said. “It’s really rewarding to see how it is teaching a child with special needs.”

She says it’s nice to know they’re not alone.

“Once a week, the teachers are able to do a Zoom meeting where [Nyamedze] gets to meet everyone. We get to talk to all of the families and the kids in his class, which is also nice. There’s some interaction going on,” Asiseh said.

It’s a tough balancing act for her family and many others right now.

“I have other kids. I have to make sure everyone is on a timetable or we won’t get anything done,” Asiseh said. “I’m also working full time from home, so it’s also a challenge.”

She’s choosing to look at the positives of this new normal.

“Getting some rest, getting to know your child better, spending time together as a family. These are things time and money cannot buy,” Asiseh said. “We have to take advantage of this situation.”

FOX8 spoke to a few other Gateway parents who said the staff at the school has been going above and beyond to help their kids.

Some parents are worried about not being able to do some of the occupational and physical therapy their children need but say it’s just a matter of doing the best they can each day.