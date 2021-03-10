Parents in the Triad react to bipartisan bill reopening schools

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday, that state leaders on both sides of the aisle have come to an agreement on how and when to get kids back into the classroom.

The new legislation would require school districts to reopen all North Carolina K-12 public schools for full-time, in-person instruction, 21 days after the bill is signed.

Under this plan, all elementary schools would be required to open under Plan A (five days a week, in-person learning).

Middle and high schools in each school district would have the option to reopen under either Plan A or Plan B (mix of remote and in-person instruction).

Guilford County elementary schools are already operating under Plan A.

Middle and high schools in Guilford County are operating under Plan B.

“We want them to open. We know kids are losing information. We’re doing our best, but it’s not the same as school,” Abeer Maayeh said.

That doesn’t mean she’s ready to send her middle and high schooler back to school.

Maayeh and her husband made the tough decision in January to keep her kids remote for the rest of the school year.

They were worried about their safety.

“Is it safe opening now during COVID? Of course not,” she said. “But now, we have a little bit of hope with the vaccine. I guess you have to go back to your normal life.”

Even so, Maayeh is worried that it’s too soon to make any drastic changes.

“Vaccines have to be available before we say, ‘OK, everybody needs to go back to school,” she said.

But Kim Bartlett’s high school senior is anxious to go back to class.

“She would like to be back in school five days a week,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett is a high school counselor. She knows many students need that face-to-face instruction.

“We’ve had a number of parents reach out and say, ‘Is there any way my kid can come all of the days and not just days they’re assigned?'” she said.

Bartlett hopes things for middle and high schools in Guilford County stay the same for a least a little longer until teens can prove they won’t spread the virus.

“There’s some concern, especially with the social distancing aspect with having more students in the building and spacing them out appropriately. Things like going to the bathroom, students wandering the building,” she said. “I would like to see a couple more weeks of data about what that’s looking like in terms of transmission.”

Bartlett also said, she believes Cooper’s announcement will prompt more parents to make the switch to remote learning, which would make it easier to separate students who are back in the classroom.