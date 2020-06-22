Parents fear for NC mom’s safety after she walked away from emergency room, disappeared

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina mom is still missing after walking out of a hospital and her parents fear for her safety, WTVD reports.

Natasha Rhodd-Leathers, 41, walked out of Duke Regional Hospital’s emergency room on June 14.

Rhodd-Leathers is a nurse and a mother of three children.

Norman Rhodd told WTVD his daughter’s cancer treatments may have affected her ability to think and care for herself, which is why he took her to the hospital.

On June 15, a Silver Alert was issued for Rhodd-Leathers. She was last seen wearing a brown dress and white and black Nike shoes with a brown leather backpack.

Rhodd-Leathers is 5’4″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has tattoos on her neck and chest.

Anyone with information on her wherabouts is asked to call (919) 683-1200.