Parents concerned over remote learning screen time; local health expert weighs in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad parents are concerned their children are getting too much screen time during remote learning.

For years, doctors told families to limit screen time to two hours a day, but remote learning has most children getting at least three or four hours worth just to complete their assignments.

Courtney Tucker’s daughter Annabelle just started kindergarten in Davidson County. Every day Annabelle has to watch about four hours worth of videos for her class.

“She has eyesight problems already and she wears glasses. The biggest concern for me is that her eyes are going to get even worse. She’s not really able to socialize during that time period. It’s just watching her teacher and her classmates and a lot of them aren’t even paying attention,” Tucker said.

Tucker also has two toddlers and taking care of them while monitoring Annabelle’s schoolwork is difficult.

“It’s one thing after the other and it’s hard for me to even keep up with what she’s doing,” Tucker said.

That’s if Annabelle has the motivation to sit through hours of video instruction — which is a concern to Tucker and her husband.

“Me and her dad don’t think this is completely beneficial to her,” Tucker said.

Health experts recommend children get moving between assignments.

“Set an alarm so that every hour we get up, we do five jumping jacks or five sit-ups, or this alarm is sit-ups and this alarm is jumping jacks and if you get it right you get some sort of a reward or a toy,” said Dr. Stacey Blyth, a family doctor at MedCenter High Point and Cone Health.

Blyth suggests that parents set up different workstations for their kids to give them time to stand and move as they learn.

“The tricky part is going to be, they have to do the hours to do the learning but then they’re still going to play their games and watch their shows,” Blyth said.

Blyth challenges parents to limit recreational screen time to one hour a day during remote learning.

“There’s some data that suggests when we’re staring at a screen, we blink about 30 percent less so we do have problems with dry eye, more problems with eye strain,” Blyth said.

Blyth also mentioned it’s not a bad idea to get the whole family involved in exercise breaks if everyone is working from home.