Parents ask for input ahead of bond vote for Guilford County Schools repairs

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This week a petition with nearly 300 signatures is circulating to push Guilford County Commissioners forward on a bond to fund much-needed repairs.

The Guilford County Board of Education passed a resolution in March asking for a $1.6 billion bond on the November ballot.

The money would fund a number of projects, including rebuilding and replacing outdated facilities.

“With this (COVID-19) pandemic, safe and healthy classrooms when the kids go back are going to be paramount, and they’re still five to 10 years down the road,” Kiser Middle and Grimsley High School parent Melissa Hassard said.

County commissioners tabled the discussion at an April 16 meeting to address other concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Skip Alston explained that the board plans to continue the conversation on May 21 and expects a vote on the maximum amount that could be allowed on the ballot. Parents want to give their input before that decision is made.

“Public school families, employees and community members deserve to be part of the discussion for the full request,” the petition reads.

“Our public schools, and our kids education, let’s not leave that behind,” Hassard said. “Let’s not forget that the conditions are so degraded in so many schools, it really needs to be addressed.”

Board of Education member Deena Hayes-Greene said Wednesday it was important to continue the process for funding so improvements could be made sooner rather than later.

She added that earlier technology improvements could have helped prevent a lapse in learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this COVID-19 has really put all the issues that we’ve been talking about for years in our face,” said Veronica Hayes, whose child attends The Middle College at NC A&T. “You can’t put a dollar amount on education, and without the education and technology that our children need, we’re doing a dissatisfaction to society and to our children.”

Alston said a public hearing is expected June 18 after the maximum amount is determined.