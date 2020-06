COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — A man and woman were arrested after a child died while in their care, deputies say.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donovan Wright, 27, and Taylor Metz, 31, following the death of a 1-year-old girl in their care.

The child died on June 14.

The sheriff’s office says she had fentanyl in her system.

Wright and Metz were both charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

They are currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.