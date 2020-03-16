Parent with COVID-19 had close contact with ‘small number’ of people at Charlotte Country Day, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A parent of a student at Charlotte Country Day school has tested positive for COVID-19 and reportedly had close contact with a teacher on one of the campuses, WBTV is reporting.

The teacher is asymptomatic and is in self-quarantine, according to a message sent to parents.

“We are continuing to investigate this situation and take proper precautions for our community’s safety,” school officials said.

The message included the information sent to the school from Mecklenburg County Public Health officials alerting them of the situation.

“Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) has identified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 who had some contact with others in the country day family,” the message read. “Our Department is working to contact the small number of individuals who had close contact with this person and need to take further action to protect themselves and others.”

For privacy reasons, no names have been released.