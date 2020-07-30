Parade send-off as High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz enters retirement

HIGH POINT, N.C. — After more than three decades of service to the High Point community, Chief Kenneth Shultz’s tour with the High Point Police Department has ended.

On Thursday afternoon, as he left High Point Police headquarters for the final time, his fellow officers gave him a proper send off.

Around 30 or so police vehicles, private vehicles from department employees, and units with the High Point Fire Department drove by Shultz. Some signaled their sirens, others had streamers attached behind them, while some simply waved goodbye.

Shultz was the longest-serving member of the High Point Police Department.

After he took over the mantel of police chief in 2016, he served as head of the department, with a goal of building community relations.

“He’s given 31 years to this community,” Cpt. Petula Sellars said. “It means a lot, he cares about the citizens. He cares about the officers here. He cares about the civilians here, it means a whole, whole lot.”

Shultz announced he would retire back in June. It was announced shortly afterwards that Major Travis Stroud would serve as interim chief in his absence.

At Thursday’s ceremony, Stroud said, “I know everything is sort of turmoil out there in society in some spots, but that’s not us in this police department. I believe that’s because of him. He’s transferred it down to us, and we’re going to keep it going.”

Before Shultz drove out of the department parking one last time, 9-1-1 communication played a final, pre-recorded message from his wife, Kim Shultz.

Shultz responded with one last message to the department.

You can hear the full radio transmission in the player below: