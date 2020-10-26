Pandemic not slowing down Winston-Salem pumpkin patch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traditional Halloween activities like door to door trick or treating and riding packed hayrides are being discouraged this season.

The good news is that the pandemic can’t take away the fun of searching for a great pumpkin.

At Hawks Pumpkin Patch in Winston-Salem, Dee Alligood and her daughter, Charlotte, are looking for the perfect pumpkin.

“And they got so many different types of pumpkins to choose from,” Dee said. “She is liking the ones with all of the green in them.”

Green could be the color, but there’s no question about the size. Dee turned to her daughter.

“What size are we looking for? A big one,” Dee said. “We are going to carve one.”

Whether it’s for carving or for decoration, families are packing the pumpkin patch.

Three trucks have already refilled the lot with another delivery on the way.

Bryan Hawks, owner of Hawks Pumpkin Patch, explained why families continue to visit even during a pandemic.

“I think it’s traditional family values. We have a lot of folks that enjoy being here. It’s become a tradition,” Hawks said.

A pandemic can’t stop some traditions.

At the pumpkin patch, everyone is spread out, having fun and keeping Hawks busy.

“For us, all of our hard work is worthwhile when we see the kids smiling and enjoying it. This is why we do this,” Hawks said.

Hawks Pumpkin Patch will have pumpkins for the rest of this week.

After that, the lot on West Clemmonsville Road will slowly become Hawks Christmas Tree Farm.

Latest headlines from FOX8