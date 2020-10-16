Page High School senior hosting the Greensboro Women’s March

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Page High School senior isn’t old enough to vote, but she’s lot letting age stop her activism.

Josie Markovics, 17, is hosting the Greensboro Women’s March this Saturday.

“I feel very strongly for women’s rights in general,” she said. “I want us to be independent. I want to have control over my own body. I want to get paid fairly for my work, and I just want women to be treated with respect overall.”

Markovics was inspired to host a local event after seeing a post promoting this weekend’s Women’s March 2020, which includes a march in Washington, DC, in conjunction with events happening across the country.

She asked her mom about hosting a march in the Triad.

“I naively said sure why not, not really thinking it all the way through and we both just jumped in feet first,” Karen Markovics said.

The teen researched local races to secure a lineup of speakers.

She also asked friends to help make signs and volunteer at the march.

Markovics wants younger girls to know they have a voice and hopes those who are eligible to vote will not take that privilege lightly.

“I’m not able to vote in this election but I feel that this one is very important for our future, so I just want people to go out and vote,” she said.

The Greensboro Women’s March is Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza downtown.

Masks are required.

Participants will march around the block in support of women’s rights and voting after the speakers have finished.