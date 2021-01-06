Owner shares heartbreak after 11 goats killed in Ramseur

RAMSEUR, N.C. — Darrell Stanley is working to deal with his pain. The sudden loss of his precious goats has him on edge.

“It’s just the not knowing of what actually took place,” Stanley said.

On Saturday the unthinkable happened on Parks Crossroads Church Road.

“Just as I was coming up onto the barn I could see one of my main goats laid from the barn. They were basically living their life out and had a huge area to roam,” Stanley said.

Five young goats, along with six adult goats were killed. For 30 years Stanley and his wife have lived in this home and never heard of a cruel act happened closeby.

“She grew up on this property, we know everybody in the community and everybody knows us,” Stanley said.

Overcome with grief, Stanley continues to wonder who would kill his animals. Innocent ones that brought a lot of laughs to the family and its community.

“At one time we did travel with animals and did some shows. Over the years just gave a lot of joy to a lot of people,” Stanley said.

Finding the strength to move forward from such a heavy loss is tough on Stanley. His only hope is that one day he will find answers.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says no one has been arrested yet in this case. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (336)-318-6699.