EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Eden police have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting outside a bar earlier this year.

The Eden Police Department in a joint investigation with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrested 49-year-old Tina Louise Lawson after a deadly shooting at the Rabbit Hole on Oct. 1.

Al Lindsey was shot and killed outside of the business after two groups got into an “altercation.”

Lindsey was not involved in the confrontation but was approached by the suspect who fired shots directly at him at close range.

The EPD charged Lawson with:

felony accessory to murder after the fact

felony aid and abet possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

She was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Center under no bond.

This week, the EPD in consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office arrested 43-year-old Leslie Nicole Smith.

Leslie is charged with felony accessory to murder after the fact.

She is currently at the Rockingham County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sonya Crabtree or Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9755 (24hr) and (336) 623-9240 ext 3241 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683