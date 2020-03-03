Owner, manager of Winston-Salem bar charged after shooting on bar property leaves 2 in serious condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The owners of a Winston-Salem bar were charged after a shooting on bar property sent two people to the hospital, according to North Carolina's Alcohol Law Enforcement Division.

Sonia Elizabeth Portillo, the owner of La Buchanas Bar, and her husband, Jamie Arellano Puno, who manages the bar, were both criminally charged with failing to supervise the business.

The bar had been open for less than a month.

At about 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 18, officers responded to the bar at 2915 Starlight Drive after hearing gunfire.

At the scene, they found Jorge Villareal Rodriguez, 19, of Winston-Salem, and Oscar Villegas, 22, of Winston-Salem, lying in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds.

The two men were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Investigators say an argument inside the bar led to the shooting in the parking lot.

According to ALE, the 19-year-old victim had consumed alcohol before the shooting.

Agents also seized controlled substances inside the bar.

The ABC Commission has rejected the bar's ABC permits.