Overwhelming turn out at first Alamance County Phase 1B vaccine clinic

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Health Officials were met with an overwhelming turnout to the first morning of vaccinations for Phase 1B. Anyone 75 and older is now eligible to get the vaccine.

Vehicles were bumper to bumper along McKinney Street in Burlington well before the sun was up on Wednesday morning.

“We set the alarm for about 2 o’clock and then we got here a little after 3,” Bill Wilson said.

Raeford Jefferies got in line even earlier. He showed up at 12:30 a.m. He was the first car parked out front of the Career and Technical Education Center in Burlington so he could get his COVID-19 vaccine.

“I got my blanket with me and everything, yes,” he said.

Al Masella came with a few friends at around 3:30 a.m. to make sure he would get his shot.

“We prepared ourselves. We thought there would be a line, and there is. We timed it right, rather being way, way down Main Street,” he said.

It turns out that he wasn’t far off. By 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Burlington Police said drivers were lined up for several blocks. After the drive-thru clinic was only open for 10 minutes, it had reached capacity and had to cut off the line.

“That just goes to show that some really want the vaccine and are really serious about it. It’s impressive,” Arilinda Ellison said.

Ellison is the director of the community health outreach for the Alamance County Health Department. She says the goal is to vaccinate around 400 people a day.

“This is not a one-day event. You will get your shot. We will have enough vaccines to cover everyone,” she said.

The people in line this morning did not want to wait any longer, and they had no problem getting up in the middle of the night to do it.

Al’s motivation is getting closer to the day he can hug his grandchildren again.

“My daughter will probably make me wait until I’ve had both shots, and I’ve waited the 10 days, and then I probably will only be able to kiss the back of their heads,” he said.

For others, it’s the hope of getting back to a normal life.

“Now you’re not, and you’re all by yourself, so I want to get out with the people and just mingle with them,” Jefferies said.

“Just getting the vaccine and then hopefully sort of getting back to normal,” Wilson said.

Health leaders stress they will hold clinics over the next several weeks, and they say they will get every person vaccinated.