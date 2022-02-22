Overturned tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials shut down US 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was trapped and a road closed after a tractor-trailer crashed.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the truck overturned on US 52 Southbound in Winston-Salem at South Main Street.

The driver was extracted from the truck and she was taken to the hospital. She has minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

According to the fire department, there are hazardous materials onboard the overturned truck. They’re working now to determine what those materials are and if any made it into the roadway.

The outer lanes of north and southbound US 52 have reopened, but one lane in each direction remains closed as the scene is cleared.

Updates will be provided on-air and online when the road reopens.