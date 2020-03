(Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hampton Road in Forsyth County was closed after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured.

Deputies say crews are working to clear the road, but the road will likely remain closed for the rest of the afternoon.

Drivers can Dock Davis Road, Salem Glen Boulevard and Ryder Cup Lane or Frye Bridge and Centenary Church Road to get through the area.