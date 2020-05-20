Overnight camps ready to open in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While many camps have canceled all activities, others are still planning to run this summer.

Just this week, Camp Weaver in Greensboro finalized its social distancing plan. The sleep-away camp’s first session usually begins during the first week of June but was canceled to allow more time to prepare counselors on how to disinfect the camp.

Camp will now start June 14.

“We will probably serve about 1/3 of the campers that we normally serve,” said Jamie Cosson, Camp Weaver executive director.

In Cosson’s 14 years at the camp, he never would have imagined a global health crisis would cause children to be stuck inside for months. The director believes summer camp is needed now more than ever.

“Being inside in front of screens, we’re just not wired that way. We are wired to be in front of people and talk with people and learn from each other,” Cosson said.

The YMCA-sponsored camp usually serves around 2,000 kids in the Piedmont. Less than half are expected to attend camp this summer. In addition to social distancing and staying in groups of 10, all commonly touched surfaces will be sprayed four times a day. The camp will provide hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations along with giving each camper a face covering. Every day campers will have their temperature taken.

“We normally do temperature checks and health screenings anyway but now we’ll be doing that every day and the idea around that is if we did have a case then we could isolate that person quickly,” Cosson said.

For those who are considered high risk to catch COVID-19 or are unable to come to camp this summer, Cosson tells us there will be a virtual camp so kids won’t miss out on the experience.

“Two months ago life was normal and now it’s very different. I think the thing about that with us is the Y and camps are not just facilities, they are a service and they are a community for children and that doesn’t change,” Cosson said.

FOX8 reached out to several overnight camps in the Triad regarding their summer plan. The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts have canceled their camps. UNCG and Elon have also canceled their programs. Quaker Lake and Camp Hanes are still finalizing a plan for the summer.