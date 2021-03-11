Overnight apartment fire leaves 25 people without a home in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The smell of smoke and someone pounding on the door is what more than two dozen neighbors woke up to in the Broadstone Village Apartments in High Point on Thursday.

An overnight fire on the third level spread smoke to 11 units. All the residents made it out safely as High Point firefighters put out the flames.

“It’s just something that’s going to change your life,” said Jermaine Jefferies, who had to evacuate from his first-floor apartment on Maldon Way.

Jefferies told FOX8 he will never forget the gut feeling he had around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

“You know something was wrong because there’s nothing you smell at one o’clock in the morning,” he said.

A fire was burning two stories above him in the same apartment building.

“My house is going to burn down, it’s a fire,” revealed the person living inside the apartment on the third floor in a 911 call.

The man told the dispatcher the fire started in the kitchen.

“It’s a grease fire, I don’t know, I fell asleep,” he said.

The caller made their way to safety and alerted neighbors by knocking on their door.

“Please get somebody to hurry,” he said. “My whole house is going to burn.”

The caller said they lost everything and had no insurance.

Jefferies told FOX8 he heard a knock on his door.

“I was hearing a loud banging noise on the door and it kept going on for the past three to five minutes,” he said.

He rushed to wake up his girlfriend who was sleeping as High Point firefighters arrived at the complex.

“We came outside and we saw flames,” Jefferies said. “People in blankets crying don’t know what’s going on because they’re just waking up out of their sleep, they’re seeing their homes getting burned down.”

While all of Jefferies belongings are behind caution tape and the cleanup starts, he’s just thankful everyone made it out safe.

“Be strong, keep God first and keep praying because things will get better in the future,” Jefferies said.

Officials with the Broadstone Village Apartments are working with the American Red Cross to help Jefferies and the other residents find temporary housing. A clothing and food drive is being planned to help the victims.