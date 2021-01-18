Overloaded power strip sparks fire at Burlington home, causes $15,000 in damages, fire department says

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fire at a home in Burlington left about $15,000 in damages, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Just before noon on Sunday, fire crews responded to a fire on the 1500 block of Hanover Road.

Firefighters arrived in less than three minutes and found smoke coming from a detached garage behind the house.

Crews began working to put out the flames and searched the home. No one was found inside.

Within about 10 minutes, firefighters had the situation under control.

No one was hurt, but the fire did cause about $10,000 in damage to the home and $5,000 in damage to belongings within the home.

Officials say the fire was started by an overloaded electrical strip.