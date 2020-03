Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Aerial video shot on Wednesday by SkyView8 showed the parking lot of Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro virtually empty.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Tuesday afternoon, there are 54,000 coronavirus cases in United States and 737 deaths.

There are 596 cases in North Carolina, according to the News & Observer.