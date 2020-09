Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Greensboro without power (Duke Energy Power Outage Map)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over 1,000 people in Greensboro are currently without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Duke Energy is reporting two outages in the Battleground area that affect 1,295 people.

The first outage affects 629 people, and the second outage affects 666 people.

Duke Energy says the estimated time of restoration for both of those outages is 1 p.m.

Both outages were reported at 9:43 a.m. and caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment, Duke Energy reports.