DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire that took the lives of three people last month in Kill Devil Hills.

In an update on Thursday, Kill Devil Hills spokesperson Rachel Tackett says “multiple local and state agencies have been working together to collect and analyze data from the fatal fire” and the cause of the fire is still marked as undetermined at this time.

“The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department (KDHFD) will continue to work with all new information as it is presented in an attempt to reach a more definable conclusion,” Tackett said.

Tackett said officials though were able to determine the home did have working smoke alarms.

The fire broke out overnight on August 11 at a vacation home at North Virginia Dare Trail near the Jolly Roger restaurant. The victims who died were 64-year-old Colleen Cohan and her husband William Deeg, 68, as well as 13-year-old Sienna Farr.