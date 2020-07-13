Out-of-state travelers going to New York from virus hot spots must fill out form or face $2,000 fine

Out-of-state travelers going to New York from COVID hot spots in the US will now face a penalty of up to $2,000 if they don’t fill out forms documenting their travels plans.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to issue the order.

It applies to travelers coming from 19 hot spots in the US, including Florida, California and Texas.

The forms will be handed out on flights and will also be available online.

“You must give officials at the airport your form as to where you came from and where you’re going before you leave the airport,” Cuomo said at a press conference Monday. “It will be enforced at every airport in the state of New York.”

On Monday, New York City reported zero deaths for the first time since March.

“We can’t be in a situation where we have people from other states bringing the virus again,” Cuomo said. “It’s that simple.”

