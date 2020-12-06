‘Our kids are the sacrifices’: Parents push schools to open, file lawsuits in multiple states

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Parents in the United States who are unhappy with distance learning are taking increasingly vocal roles.

They are calling for more in-person instruction through grassroots organizing and legal challenges.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has brought a new round of school closings.

Those have been followed by lawsuits brought by parents in states including New York, California and Pennsylvania.

They argue remote learning is falling short of state standards and causing harm to students.

The movement has gained substantial traction in Oregon.

Parents there have organized protests including one at the state Capitol in October that drew hundreds.

The activism of Jennifer Dale, a mother of three, started when she saw her third grade daughter struggling with distance learning and kicking and screaming through her online classes, KXAS-TV reports.

Dale sent emails to her local school officials, showing them videos of the disastrous school days for her middle daughter, Lizzie, who has Down syndrome.

She connected with other parents and took part in multiple protests calling for school buildings to reopen.

Now she helps organize events and has become a voice for a statewide parent movement in oregon calling for children to return to in-person instruction.

Oregon is one of only a handful of states that has required at least a partial closure of schools as long as local coronavirus infections remain above a certain level.

“This just isn’t plausible anymore. It’s not fair to the kids, who I am afraid aren’t getting an adequate education,” Dale said. “Something needs to change. It is not working, and our kids are the sacrifices.”