Otter attacks girl, dog in Florida home

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida mom says she had to tackle an otter to protect her daughter and dog, WFLA reports.

We don't often hear about aggressive river otters.

But by fighting its way inside a home in Florida, experts say the otter was definitely not acting normal.

"My husband's like 'Case, you just alligator wrangled an otter in the living room!'" Casina Ewert said.

The otter learned to not mess with a mother's instincts.

"I think life is full of surprises, and you should just be ready for whatever,” Casina said.

The story starts after 17-year old Gwen Ewert let their dog Scooter out before dawn Tuesday morning.

Scooter had found an enemy.

"I sprinted to the backdoor, and I was like 'Scooter!' All I saw was like a big black ball just all over the place. So he stumbled in the door, and I tried to shut it as fast as possible, but then the otter got stuck,” Gwen said.

By this time, the whole house is awake and Gwen's mother Casina bursts in.

“I snatched it by the tail,” Casina said. “And then I held it up like a prize. And the otter’s going crazy. It was like clawing at me and grabbing on to the backs of the furniture in my house.”

Casina tossed the otter outside and discovered it had bit her daughter in the leg.

Several rabies shots later, Gwen and Scooter are on the mend.

Now Florida Fish and Wildlife is trying to find the otter.

It is unknown whether the otter has rabies because it has not been caught. His behavior was definitely abnormal.

“Any time an otter’s onshore going for a human, there’s something not right. Usually, they see you, they’re gone,” said Dustin Hooper, an animal trapper and owner of All Creatures Wildlife Control.