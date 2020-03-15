Orlando International Airport TSA worker tests positive for coronavirus

A Transportation Security Administration worker at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, TSA officials said.

On Saturday, TSA released the following statement:

This afternoon, after communication with the TSA Chief Medical Officer, the CDC and the Orange County Public Health Department, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia notified Orlando International Airport TSA employees that a Transportation Security Officer received an initial positive test for COVID-19. The officer is at home resting and will remain home until cleared by a doctor. FSD Garcia also identified the officers who were in close contact with the impacted officer, and has advised them to stay home and self-observe for the next 14 days.

TSA also coordinated with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and GOAA has performed enhanced cleaning of all areas where the officer worked.

TSA reiterated to all officers and employees that they can help reduce the risk of infection by:

· Wearing gloves in all positions

· Authorized frontline personnel whose security screening tasks require them to routinely come into close contact with the traveling public to wear surgical masks if they choose to do so.

· Washing hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available.

· Avoiding touching their face, nose, mouth, and eyes with your hands.

· Covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

· Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

· Avoiding close contact with those who are sick.

· Staying home if they are sick