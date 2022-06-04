HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ann Turner Cook, best known for being the original Gerber baby, died at the age of 95 on Friday.

Per Gerber’s website, an artist named Dorothy Hope Smith submitted a charcoal sketch of a baby to the company’s 1928 advertising campaign contest. Despite competing against a number of quality paintings, judges fell in love with Smith’s submission and chose it as the winner, insisting that it remain a sketch rather than a complete painting.

Geber adopted the sketch as their official trademark in 1931 and it’s been the iconic image of the brand ever since.

Of course, the baby that inspired the sketch was Cook. However, her identity remained secret for over 40 years until it was revealed in 1978.

Gerber released the following statement on Cook’s passing:

“Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago. Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”