Organizations, families advocate for people with disabilities to receive COVID vaccine sooner in NC

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Organizations like The Arc of North Carolina are asking state leaders to consider reworking vaccine rollout to include people with disabilities sooner than planned.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services bumped down people with intellectual and developmental disabilities from Group 2 to Group 4.

“We still have folks who have underlying health issues, and just because they’re 25 doesn’t mean they should be at the end of the line,” said Stephanie Antkowiak, executive director for The Arc of High Point.

Danny and Linda Simpson are also pushing for access to the vaccine. Danny lives with several physical disabilities, he is quadriplegic and requires oxygen and a breathing tube.

“I’ve had many pneumonias and several times I’ve been on a vent, so I don’t want to have to go back on it,” he said

The couple has written to Gov. Roy Cooper, Secretary of NCDHHS Dr. Mandy Cohen and President Joe Biden urging them to change North Carolina’s guidelines.

“If you look at the deaths in North Carolina, 83% of deaths in North Carolina are from those who are 65 and up, so that is definitely top priority,” Cohen said Friday. “Then we wanted to look at those who can’t stay home, and are out doing some of those front line essential workers, our teachers, our police officers, and then we absolutely want to get to those in our lower age but higher risk because of some underlying medical conditions so they would be the next group.”

“If we talk about who’s the most vulnerable, someone with a trach, and on oxygen at night, as well as whatever he’s not feeling well, I don’t think there’s many people who would be, have a worse outcome to COVID,” Linda Simpson said.

The couple said they would consider traveling to a nearby state for a vaccine. Virginia has started offering appointments to people with certain underlying medical conditions.

“We wouldn’t mind, you know, something like Martinsville or Danville. That’s not a very far trip when we get back, but you know, anywhere else staying overnight, then you have to stay in a hotel that’s another risk,” Danny Simpson said.

Until it’s his turn, Danny said he will continue to quarantine at his High Point home.