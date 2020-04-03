Oprah donates $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Breaking News
Oprah Winfrey is opening her pocketbook to help amid the coronavirus crisis.

The billionaire media mogul announced in a video posted to Instagram that she will donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

$1 million of the donated money will go to America's Food Fund -- a new initiative helping to feed local communities.

Winfrey wasn't specific about how the rest of her donation will be spent.

But she did say it will go to Americans in cities across the country as well as where she grew up in rural Mississippi, Milwaukee and Tennessee.

