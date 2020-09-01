Opportunity zones drawing more interest in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The COVID-19 economy is not slowing down High Point’s Opportunity Zone Task Force. Sandy Dunbeck is on the task force and is the vice president of the High Point Economic Development Corporation.

“We managed to shine the light on a number of properties in High Point so people can become aware and encouraged to invest in downtown High Point,” Dunbeck said.

The City of High Point has set aside three areas known as Opportunity Zones. One zone goes from downtown to Greensboro Road and Interstate 74. Another covers the south side to Interstate 85 Business. The last is in Forsyth County along the Davidson/Guilford county line. These areas are targeted for tax benefits and economic development for investors. For residents, business development means future jobs.

“We have a workforce here and that is important,” Dunbeck said.

Even in a COVID-19 economy, city leaders are continuing their recruitment of investors and they are paying attention.

“Our new downtown multipurpose stadium and Plant Seven, so we are investing in ourselves. People realize there’s a lot going on here,” Dunbeck said.

Affordable land prices and the availability of buildings are other reasons why recruiters are able to get investors to take a second look at High Point.