Opinions mixed on push to get students back into classrooms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting back to class and getting one step closer to normal.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign legislation that would allow older students to return to in-person learning five days a week.

While the final decision is up to individual school districts, parents and students want their voices heard before that decision is made.

Wednesday, Cooper announced all elementary students K-5 will be required to return to in-person learning under Plan A. School districts will be given the option for sixth-12th graders to be in person up to five days a week.

This legislation is expected to go into effect 21 days after Cooper signs it.

Schools still have to abide by CDC and NCDHHS guidelines if their districts decide to go back to five days of in-person learning.

Parents and students have their reservations about how this is going to work regardless of what side of the aisle they’re on.

While there will still be an option for students to stay home, some parents said remote learning is working.

“Her grades have pretty much increased since she’s been home,” said Phyllis Nance, whose daughter is a Guilford County Schools 10th grader.

Nance’s daughter just started the cohort plan which allows for in-person learning twice a week.

School leaders across the state have the option of leaving their models as is for upperclassmen.

And that’s what she wants.

“Leave it the way it is for the separate cohorts and plan for next year. You have that time now to go ahead and make a sound decision,” Nance said.

GCS officials said it’s all too early to say which direction they’re leaning under Senate Bill 220.

Remote learning has been different for everyone.

Jai Johnson is a ninth grader at Cornerstone Charter Academy.

“My grades, they went down a little bit,” Johnson said.

Because high schoolers at Cornerstone Charter Academy haven’t even begun a cohort model, Johnson wants to go back.

“I am wanting them to say something along the lines of going back, but not if it’s like we’re going to overload the school,” Johnson said.

She said there are too many distractions at home — like helping take care of younger siblings.

“Sometimes I’ll have to make lunch, I’ll have to make sure the stoves are off. I’ll have to make sure the doors are locked, have to make sure you feed the cat. You have to do all this stuff.”

A couple of days ago, her school sent out a survey to parents asking if they’d be comfortable with starting in-person learning.

At Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, officials released a statement that reads in part:

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Tricia McManus said, “Our goal this school year has always been to bring all students back as soon as safely possible. We are definitely supportive of the Governor’s announcement today. We will be working with local and state staff to further understand the components included in the bill as it relates to distancing and spacing requirements specifically within our middle and high school classrooms. Any recommendation to update our current plans for in-person learning would be brought before our Board of Education on March 23rd.”

State lawmakers noted the bill would become law 21 days after being signed by the Governor which could potentially make it effective right before or during the WS/FCS spring break. With spring break occurring April 2-9, any changes related to this legislation approved by the WS/FCS Board of Education would not take effect until after spring break.

As a reminder, yesterday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved a recommendation by Superintendent Tricia McManus to reduce the number of cohorts at WS/FCS high schools currently using a four-cohort model to two cohorts. That is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 12, but that could change if a new recommendation is considered on March 23.