Operation ‘Happy New Year’: Alamance County deputies make 19 arrests in human trafficking bust

GRAHAM, N.C. — Authorities with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office worked with other local agencies to arrest 19 people in an undercover operation that targeted human trafficking and prostitution, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

During Operation “Happy New year”, multiple people solicited undercover officers where they planned to pay for sexual acts and/or wished to be paid to perform sexual acts.

Multiple people came to a predetermined location where they were arrested and charged with either or a combination of prostitution, solicit prostitution, aid and abet Prostitution, felony prostitution and felony promoting prostitution.

All arrestees were processed at the Alamance County Jail before being released.

As a result of the operation, investigators obtained information and evidence related to people profiting from prostitution as well as those who may be involved in forcing individuals into prostitution and human trafficking.

During the operation, investigators tried to stop a vehicle that drove away from the meeting location. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a short chase ensued.

Investigators performed a pit maneuver on the suspect vehicle where it came to a stop. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was arrested minutes later.

The full list of defendants is as follows:

Koury Jacquez Bynum, of Mebane, is charged with aid and abet prostitution, felony flee to elude arrest, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, reckless driving,driving while license revoked, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, resisting public officer. He is being held with no bond on an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

Banthao Chanthavong, of Troy, is charged with soliciting prostitution, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $60,000 secured bond.

Donovan Bennett Hughes, of Burlington, is charged with prostitution and resist delay obstruct an investigation.

Juan Enrique Garcia Roqu , of Asheboro, and is charged with soliciting prostitution. Dana Gilmore, of Greensboro, is charged with soliciting prostitution.

Jose Luis Romero Conde, of Durham, is charged with soliciting prostitution.

Dung Quang Tran, of Spring Lake, is charged with soliciting prostitution.

Michael Thomas Loga, of Mebane, is charged with soliciting prostitution.

Robert Junior Henry, of Durham, is charged with soliciting prostitution.

Jim William Bookwalter, of Burlington, is charged with soliciting prostitution.

Crystal Dawn Leide, of Burlington, is charged with prostitution.

Brian Toney Hill, of Burlington, is charged with soliciting prostitution.

Elizabeth Lynn Locklear, of Summerfield, is charged with felony prostitution.

Clevron Nashawn Powell, of Holly Springs, is charged with felony promoting prostitution–profits. He is under a $40,000 bond.

Heather Ann Tuttle, of Greensboro, is charged with prostitution.

Joseph Richard McDowell, of Greensboro, is charged with felony promoting prostitution–profits. He is under a $40,000 bond.

Kim Elizabeth Mattox, of Greensboro, is charged with prostitution.

Ternell Vaughn, of High Point, is charged with felony promoting prostitution–profits. He is under a $40,000 bond.

Jessica Heather Willard, of Burlington, is charged with prostitution.

These cases are on-going and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information related to prostitution and/or human trafficking is encouraged to contact with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.