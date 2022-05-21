GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The first step in solving the national baby formula shortage is underway, according to The White House.

President Biden approved “Operation Fly Formula” on Wednesday.

The White House released the following statement on “Operation Fly Formula.”:

“To speed up the import of infant formula and get more formula to stores as soon as possible, President Biden has directed the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to use Department of Defense (DOD) commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster. DOD will use its contracts with commercial air cargo lines, as it did to move materials during the early months of the COVID pandemic, to transport products from manufacturing facilities abroad that have met Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety standards. Bypassing regular air freighting routes will speed up the importation and distribution of formula and serve as an immediate support as manufacturers continue to ramp up production.”

The operation is now fully underway as The White House confirmed on Twitter that the first pallets of the overseas formula are currently being loaded onto a military plane in Germany.

The first shipment will land in the states on Sunday morning with more to come in the following days.