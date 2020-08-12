Online learning, working from home could contribute to rise in nearsightedness, Winston-Salem doctor warns

With kids learning online and parents working from home, optometrists believe more people will need glasses in the years to come.

Dr. Jagger Koerner at Wake Forest Baptist Health says, in the past few decades, the number of people diagnosed with nearsightedness has doubled, and he believes increase screen time is the major cause.

“We’re spending a lot of time indoors looking at things up close especially screens, phones, etc., and it’s interesting because it really is having an effect on eyeballs,” said Dr. Koerner.

He says the short term impacts of too much screen time can be headaches, blurry vision and dry eyes. Doctors call that digital eye fatigue.

In the long term, kids and adults could need glasses at an earlier age.

“We could have more and more nearsightedness in the decades to come we could have with those digital eye strain.”

Dr. Koerner says if you notice your child squinting or closing one eye to see, they should see a doctor to be checked.