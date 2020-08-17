Online learning applications down across North Carolina as students begin first day of school

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A widespread technological issue is causing problems for students who are supposed to begin online learning Monday.

NCEDCloud is down across North Carolina, according to Guilford County Schools. That means students, teachers and parents cannot access Canvas, PowerSchool or any other NCEDCloud application.

GCS says they plan to update the public once the problem has been resolved.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said in a notice on the district’s website, “State leaders report they are experiencing problems with log in. Our technology team has notified NCDPI and is working with them on a solution.”

WS/FCS adds that students do not need NCEDCloud or Canvas to access Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Northern High School sent out an email to the school community, saying, “We are aware that there are issues getting into NCEdCloud this morning. This does impact parent’s, student’s and teacher’s ability to log into Canvas, PowerSchool, and any other NCEdCloud applications. The district is currently working on a solution. I will keep you posted as soon as we receive more information. If we need to postpone our orientations, we will. Thank you for your patience.”

