One-week-old baby tests positive for COVID-19, health officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -- A one-week-old baby in Ohio tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

Officials with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health spoke during a briefing on Monday and said the newborn is the youngest person in the county to test positive for the virus.

Health officials say they are currently trying to find out how the one-week-old became infected with the virus.

“We actually are working closely with the obstetrics care providers in the community on a research study to better understand on transmission and protection occurs in the obstetrics and the maternity care timeline,” Dr. Gullett said. “We do know that transmission happens within two to 14 days of exposure, and so within two days of being exposed, we could have a positive.”