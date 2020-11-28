One person killed, another wounded in shooting at Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement and fire personnel are responding to a shooting at Arden Fair Mall, where at least one person was killed and another was wounded by gunfire during Black Friday.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooter has fled the area but there is currently no active threat.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Another person who was shot was taken to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting police at the scene, where an investigation is underway.

People on Twitter said they were in lockdown inside the mall.

Police say it was not an active shooter incident.

Officers are still in the early of stages of this investigation. We can confirm that this was NOT an active shooter incident. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

Officials have not reported any additional details about the shooter or the lockdown at the mall.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg responded to news of the shooting on Twitter.

“We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk. A gun is never the answer,” he wrote.

We are awaiting more details on tonight’s incident from @SacPolice. We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk. A gun is never the answer. — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) November 28, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.