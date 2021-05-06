One person injured in shooting on Acorn Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Acorn Road at 2:13 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.