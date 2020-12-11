One officer dead after shootout with suspect in Mount Holly

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An officer was shot and killed Friday morning after police exchanged fire with a suspect near the Mount Holly Car Wash, sources tell FOX 46 Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect around 3:30 a.m. when several shots were fired.

A Mount Holly officer was shot during the encounter and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Beatty Drive is closed in the area while police investigate.

Procedure dictates that the Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a “separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

