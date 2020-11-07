MIAMI, Fla. — A 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark has been recorded off the coast of Florida, according to OCEARCH, a non-profit research company.
The shark, named Unama’ki, is one of the largest sharks ever tagged in the Atlantic Ocean and is the second largest shark OCEARCH has ever tagged.
Unama’ki recently pinged just south of Miami.
OCEARCH said Unama’ki could be traveling a similar path as last year when she swam past the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Watch: Demonstrators take to streets in some cities after Biden wins presidency
- One of the largest sharks ever tagged in Atlantic Ocean reported off coast of Florida
- Trump supporters gather in Colorado as part of nationwide ‘Stop the Steal’ rally
- ‘Welcome back’: World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris after election win
- Biden, Trump supporters gather near Texas Capitol after election is called