One of the largest sharks ever tagged in Atlantic Ocean reported off coast of Florida

A Great White Shark swims off the shore of Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 13, 2019. – Three Cape Cod beaches were temporarily closed to swimming on July 13, 2019 after great white sharks were spotted as close as 150 feet offshore, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. — A 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark has been recorded off the coast of Florida, according to OCEARCH, a non-profit research company.

The shark, named Unama’ki, is one of the largest sharks ever tagged in the Atlantic Ocean and is the second largest shark OCEARCH has ever tagged.

Unama’ki recently pinged just south of Miami.

2,000+lb #WhiteShark Unama’ki is now south of #Miami #Florida & right on schedule! Will she continue to move past the #FloridaKeys & into the #GulfofMexico following her same track as last year? Learn alongside our science team on the #OCEARCH Global #SharkTracker #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/dx7cYG9xFV — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) November 5, 2020

OCEARCH said Unama’ki could be traveling a similar path as last year when she swam past the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Latest headlines from FOX8