One dead and another injured after overnight crash in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured and another killed in a crash on I-77 overnight.

Trooper Ned Moultrie told FOX8 that the crash happened Sunday night around 10:20 p.m. on I-77 near mile marker 100.

It appears that a tree fell into the roadway along I-77 and the car hit it. Severe weather was moving through the area around that time and may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. He’s been identified as D’Angelo Lee Campbell, 32, of Maple Heights, Ohio.

The passenger, Leisha Figueroa, 36, was transported to the hospital.