GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Recovery of some vulnerable species through restoration efforts has made comebacks more difficult for others in peril.

Once-endangered animals, including the iconic bald eagle, sometimes jeopardize rarer species such as the great cormorant by eating them or outcompeting them for food and living space.

Similar circumstances have turned up elsewhere, challenging wildlife experts who want all creatures to thrive in balanced, healthy environments.

Conflicts have involved revived U.S. species such as gray seals, birds of prey and even turkeys.

Wildlife managers around the country are working on creative solutions to the unanticipated consequences of species salvation.

A captured merlin is held near Lake Michigan on June 27, 2022, near Glen Arbor, Mich., where it will be fitted with a leg band and tracking device. The mission will enhance knowledge of a species still recovering from a significant drop-off caused by pesticides and help wildlife managers determine how to prevent merlins from attacking endangered piping plovers at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Zachary Bordner secures a tracking device to a merlin captured near Lake Michigan and held by fellow Smithsonian intern Tim Baerwald on June 27, 2022, near Glen Arbor, Mich. The mission will enhance knowledge of a species still recovering from a significant drop-off caused by pesticides and help wildlife managers determine how to prevent merlins from attacking endangered piping plovers at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Zachary Bordner prepares a robotic great horned owl used to lure merlins for capture so they can be banded and fitted with tracking devices on June 27, 2022, near Glen Arbor, Mich. In the background, fellow Smithsonian intern Tim Baerwald assembles a net. The mission will enhance knowledge of a species still recovering from a significant drop-off caused by pesticides and help wildlife managers determine how to prevent merlins from attacking endangered piping plovers at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

FILE – A bald eagle brings pine needles to a nest it is building, Dec. 10, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Recovery of some vulnerable species through restoration efforts has made comebacks more difficult for others in peril. Once-endangered animals, including the iconic bald eagle, sometimes jeopardize rarer species such as the great cormorant by eating them or outcompeting them for food and living space. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FILE – A piping plover walks on the sand at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Glen Haven, Mich., on May 30, 2019. Recovery of some vulnerable species through restoration efforts has made comebacks more difficult for others in peril. Conflicts have involved revived U.S. species such as gray seals, piping plovers and even turkeys. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)