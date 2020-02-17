Nugget play couch put to the FOX8 Deal or Dud test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Kendra Kilburn has a 4-year-old child who loves to jump and climb.

"I have a child who needs to be climbing on everything all the time, jumping on furniture climbing on walls," she said.

She wondered if the Nugget play couch could keep Addison entertained. It costs about $250. It comes with four foam pieces: the base, a cushion and two triangle pillows.

“There’s a thicker mat that's more sturdy and then a softer, top layer," Kilburn said.

There are plenty of configurations for the Nugget. Addison loves to jump, climb and slide on them all.

“Usually it’s spread all over our house but you can fold it and stack it or you can turn it into a futon to chill on," Kilburn said.

This mom thinks the Nugget is sturdy and says the machine washable fabric holds up.

She only has one word of caution.

"It takes up a lot of space so if you don’t have extra space it’s not for you," Kilburn said.

But if you have the space, it could bring hours of fun to your kids. Kilburn says the Nugget is a deal!

You can buy it on the Nugget website.