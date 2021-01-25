Clemmons cemetery makes changes after FOX8 investigates customer complaints about grave markers, grounds

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A local cemetery making some changes after FOX8 aired a story about customers’ complaints.

FOX8 On Your Side interviewed three people who said the staff at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons did not install the grave markers in a timely manner.

One family also complained about the upkeep of the cemetery grounds.

Damon Melcho is the director of operations for Park Lawn, the company that owns the cemetery. He told FOX8 he talked with the families and with his staff to “create a game plan to ensure that this does not happen to other family members in the future.”

Westlawn staff will now use a new system to keep track of grave marker orders and installation.

Melcho also walked the entire grounds of the cemetery to look for areas of improvement.