Blinkies put to the Deal or Dud test On Your Side by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Dec 2, 2020 / 02:34 PM EST / Updated: Dec 2, 2020 / 02:34 PM EST FOX8 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Melissa Painter puts Blinkies to the Deal or Dud test. Latest headlines from FOX8 Top dog, cat names of 2020 include coronavirus-related monikers Discovery’s reality-heavy streaming service launches in January These states have the highest COVID-19 death rates this week Blinkies put to the Deal or Dud test Guilford County Schools to evaluate learning loss in students Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Greensboro police investigate shooting on Pisgah Church Road Triad mayors push for restaurant relief Video North Carolina deputy dies after Thanksgiving crash Video 2 arrested in connection to Hanes Mall assault, petition process started for 6 juvenile suspects, police say Video FBI trying to capture ‘Too Tall Bandit’ who robbed NC bank recently as decade-long robbery spree through the south continues Video Gov. Cooper says North Carolina will receive Pfizer vaccine; DHHS Secretary Cohen lays out who will get vaccine first Video More Must-See Stories