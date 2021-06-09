Big Joe Pool Floats put to the Deal or Dud test!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — No air required for Big Joe pool floats!

They are packed with lightweight, buoyant beans. Think of a bean bag chair for the water!

Can that really work in the pool? FOX8 asked Jack and Charlie to put these pool floats to the Deal or Dud test.

They tried the Big Joe Captain’s float and the noodle sling.

The material covering the floats is high quality and thick.

The floats held up to the boys’ rough play in the pool, never losing their buoyancy.

The only concern from our testers? The amount of time it takes for the Captain’s Float to dry and transporting it from their home to the neighborhood pool.

It takes up a lot of room in their mom’s SUV.

Their advice? Pick the right floats for your family. Big Joe offers a wide range of sizes.

Jack and Charlie say “Deal!”