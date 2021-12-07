Archdale man hosts online show to sell gourmet dishes

(WGHP) — Some think of PopShop.live as the next generation of the “Home Shopping Network.”

It’s live-streamed commerce. There are all types of businesses featured. You download the app, create an account, watch a show and make purchases if you like.

Craig Arnold with Cherry Orchard Foods in Archdale hosts a show. He sells his gourmet dips and dessert mixes. Arnold says it allows him to interact with the company’s customers.

“It’s really cool to get their experience actually doing a show, and you have like 16 different flavors laid out in front of them. They get to sample all of them,” Arnold said. “We’ve had customers in Hawaii and Alaska, and we’re selling from all these different marketplaces that we would normally don’t have a market.”

And for the customer, instead of just an online shopping cart, it’s an experience.

“Building that relationship and having that sense of community and have them like just be a part of the Cherry Orchard Foods family, which is what we’re really doing right now,” Arnold said.

Arnold will host his next show on PopShop.live on Friday, Dec. 10.