On this National Best Friends Day, we’ve got tips to help children develop healthy friendships early

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s National Best Friends Day!

Friendships are an important thing for our entire lives, especially for the development of our children. As a parent, you want your child to make friends and be social. There are things you can do to help them along the way.

Teaching empathy and listening skills, and finding hobbies that your children can share with other kids are just some of the things you can work on as your child grows and develops. The most important thing is to let them develop at their own pace, and don’t interfere too much.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter